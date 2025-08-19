Ishaq Dar calls overseas Pakistanis national assets of Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with senior office bearers of the PML-N UK chapter in London, where he praised the Pakistani diaspora’s unity during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. He highlighted their vital role in promoting Pakistan’s interests abroad while calling them a true national asset that continues to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the international community.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar briefed the delegation on the government’s steps to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. He emphasized the launch of Land Record Services, which allows British Pakistanis to remotely manage Punjab property documents securely through blockchain technology, and the One Window Passport System that reduces processing time to only ten minutes per application. These initiatives, according to him, will enhance efficiency and convenience for the diaspora.

Furthermore, Dar shared details of his official engagements with British leadership, which he said will help improve bilateral cooperation. The PML-N delegation congratulated him on the successful conclusion of Marqa-e-Haq and praised his diplomatic efforts in presenting Pakistan’s case effectively before the global community. The Deputy Prime Minister also reiterated that overseas Pakistanis remain one of the country’s strongest pillars for diplomatic and economic support.

Meanwhile, addressing the British-Pakistani Lawyers Forum in London, Dar strongly underscored the importance of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) for Pakistan’s water security. He declared that the treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, cannot be suspended or ignored unilaterally by India since it governs almost eighty percent of Pakistan’s freshwater resources essential for two hundred and forty million people.

The forum unanimously condemned India’s actions, describing them as an attempt at “water warfare.” As a result, a UK-based legal task force was announced, dedicated to defending Pakistan’s rights under the treaty. This team will also mobilize international legal and diplomatic pressure to safeguard Pakistan’s water and ecological security.

Marking its third gathering, the British-Pakistani Lawyers Forum reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan’s cause. Launched by the Pakistan High Commission in London along with Barrister Amjad Malik, the forum has emerged as an influential platform. Dar stressed that collective efforts of diaspora professionals and policymakers remain crucial for protecting Pakistan’s interests on the global stage.