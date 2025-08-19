Celebrities slam Ruby Anum over ageist comments on Bushra Ansari

Theatre actor Ruby Anum has come under fire for ageist remarks about veteran star Bushra Ansari. During a podcast with Sabih Sumair, Anum commented on several female celebrities. While some remarks were light, her tone changed drastically when speaking about older stars. She said Bushra Ansari should stop working due to her age and added that her vlogs don’t suit her. Anum even said Ansari should “fear Allah” for continuing her career.

Anum’s comments didn’t stop with Bushra Ansari. She also questioned Asma Abbas’ choice to act and shop for clothes. Anum said older women should not remain active in showbiz. She further insulted Ansari by saying she was not “beautiful enough” to stay in the spotlight. These remarks were quickly labelled disrespectful by many in the industry.

Fellow celebrities strongly condemned Ruby Anum’s statements. Actor Zhalay Sarhadi called her “intrusive, rude, and disrespectful.” Mamya Shajaffar said it was sad to see women tear down other women. Ghana Ali simply called the remarks “rude, period.” Mishi Khan posted a detailed video, saying Anum’s comments were “below the belt.”

Mishi Khan also defended Bushra Ansari’s right to work and create content. She questioned Anum’s double standards. Anum had admitted that Asma Abbas treated her with respect, yet still insulted her. Khan reminded viewers that older women, like anyone else, can stay fit, vlog, and enjoy life. She urged people to stop judging others’ choices.

The backlash raises broader questions about ageism in the industry. Critics say the entertainment world often pressures women to stay young and silent. Anum’s comments show how internalised this mindset can be. Instead of tearing each other down, many stars say it’s time for women to support one another—on and off screen.