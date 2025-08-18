Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash drives TV ad rates sky-high

The Asia Cup 2025 has sparked huge excitement, especially for the Pakistan-India match. Indian TV channels are charging up to 1.6 million rupees for a 10-second ad during the game. The tournament will begin on September 9 in the UAE, with Afghanistan playing Hong Kong in the opening match. Despite border tensions, Pakistan and India are placed in the same group, increasing anticipation for their encounter.

Matches between Pakistan and India always draw massive viewership due to their intense rivalry. This attracts brands eager to advertise during the game to reach millions of viewers. This year, companies must pay hefty prices to promote their products during the high-profile clash. The 10-second ad slots during the match now cost about 16 lakh Indian rupees, equivalent to over 5 million Pakistani rupees.

In addition to TV ads, Asia Cup sponsorship packages are also expensive. Co-presenting partnerships cost around 180 million Indian rupees, while associate partnerships go for 130 million. Advertising packages for the event are priced at 45 million Indian rupees. These high costs reflect the tournament’s huge commercial value and wide audience reach.

The thrilling Pakistan-India match is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. The tournament’s final will take place on September 28. Fans and companies alike eagerly await the game, expecting memorable moments and intense competition. The match remains a major highlight in the cricket calendar for millions across South Asia.

In conclusion, the Asia Cup has proven its power to attract huge audiences and big advertising money. The Pakistan-India clash, in particular, boosts TV ratings and sponsorship deals to record levels. Advertisers see this as a golden opportunity to connect with passionate cricket fans. The upcoming match promises excitement both on the field and in the media business.