PM Shehbaz set for key China visit this August

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China in the last week of August. His trip is scheduled around the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which takes place on August 31 and September 1. Sources from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the visit and said preparations were underway. This summit is a key event for regional cooperation and international diplomacy.

During the SCO summit, the prime minister will meet several global leaders. His confirmed meetings include talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. These meetings are expected to focus on regional security, economic ties, and political cooperation. The discussions may also explore new avenues for collaboration within the SCO framework.

Officials say the prime minister will highlight Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and economic development. He will also present Pakistan’s views on current global issues during the summit sessions. The visit is seen as a chance to strengthen Pakistan’s position on international platforms and build closer ties with major powers.

In addition to attending the summit, Shehbaz Sharif may hold side meetings with other heads of state. These meetings could focus on trade, investment, and shared concerns like climate change or energy security. The government expects the visit to deliver progress on several joint initiatives discussed in previous engagements.

This trip marks an important step in Pakistan’s foreign policy outreach. With global leaders gathered at one forum, the prime minister aims to boost diplomatic engagement. The summit also provides an opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s voice in key international conversations.