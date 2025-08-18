PCB Chief awards Rs1 million each to national hockey players

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced a cash reward of Rs1 million for each national hockey player. He made this announcement during a meeting with Pakistan hockey team captain Imad Shakeel Butt in Lahore. The meeting focused on the welfare, medical support, and rehabilitation of hockey players. Naqvi appreciated the team’s recent performances and promised continued support to uplift the sport.

Naqvi assured that PCB will play an active role in helping the national team prepare for the upcoming Pro Hockey League. He stated that the PCB’s professional medical staff will now handle the medical and fitness issues of hockey players. In addition, the board’s logistics team will help facilitate training and travel needs. These efforts aim to ensure better preparation and care for athletes in a sport long overshadowed by cricket.

Moreover, the PCB chief emphasized the importance of supporting all national athletes, not just cricketers. He highlighted that Pakistan’s hockey history is rich with pride and achievement. Helping hockey return to its former glory, he said, is a national responsibility. The financial reward, he added, is a small step towards motivating the players to perform even better.

Imad Shakeel Butt thanked Mohsin Naqvi for his support and praised the PCB’s willingness to assist another sport. He also congratulated Naqvi on receiving the Nishan-e-Imtiaz award. The gesture has been well received by sports enthusiasts and has sparked hope for increased collaboration between different sporting bodies in Pakistan.

In recent years, Pakistan’s national hockey team has faced challenges including limited funding, outdated infrastructure, and lack of recognition. This move by the PCB marks a rare cross-sport initiative that could set a new precedent. Many are now urging other federations to follow suit in supporting underfunded sports and national talent across the board.