Australia cancels far-right Israeli politician visa

The Australian government on Monday cancelled the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman ahead of his scheduled speaking tour, stating that his visit could promote division and messages of hate across the country.

Rothman, whose party is part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, was expected to address events organized by the Australian Jewish Association to express support for the Jewish community in Australia.

However, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke clarified that Australia would not permit anyone to enter the country with the purpose of spreading hate or creating divisions among local communities, emphasizing national safety and harmony.

The visa cancellation automatically bars Rothman from traveling to Australia for the next three years, ensuring that his presence cannot threaten social unity or encourage extremist or controversial political messages during this period.

Meanwhile, Australian Jewish Association chief executive Robert Gregory criticized the government’s decision, calling it a “viciously antisemitic move” and arguing that Rothman’s visit was meant only to show solidarity with Jews facing increasing antisemitism.

Gregory further explained that Rothman’s visit had no connection to current Middle East conflicts and accused authorities of unfairly targeting the Jewish community and Israel through the visa cancellation, raising questions about freedom of expression.

The decision has sparked widespread debate, with some supporting the move to prevent division and others condemning it as excessive, showing the challenge governments face in balancing security and free speech in sensitive matters.