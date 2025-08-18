Ukraine slams Russia for civilian attacks ahead of peace talks

KYIV: Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday condemned Russia for continuing to kill civilians despite renewed global peace efforts. Andrii Sybiha made the remarks after a deadly Russian missile strike hit Kharkiv, one of Ukraine’s largest cities.

In a post on X, Sybiha said, “Russia is a murderous war machine that Ukraine is holding back. And it must be stopped through transatlantic unity and pressure.” He stressed that ongoing attacks on civilians expose Moscow’s disregard for diplomacy and peace.

The statement comes just days before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy meets US President Donald Trump in Washington. The high-stakes summit is aimed at securing stronger Western support and pushing for a durable ceasefire.

Trump recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, raising hopes that the groundwork for potential negotiations may be forming. US Senator Marco Rubio said the Trump-Putin dialogue had “produced enough movement” to justify the upcoming Zelenskiyy meeting.

Still, Ukrainian officials remain cautious. Sybiha’s comments reflect Ukraine’s urgency for tougher action from Western allies, arguing that words alone won’t stop Russia’s aggression. With civilian lives at stake, Kyiv is pressing for concrete guarantees and continued military support.