Germany urges pressure on Russia before summit

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday called for increased pressure on Russia to push Moscow toward meaningful peace. Speaking in Tokyo, he urged more aid for Ukraine and stronger international unity ahead of a major summit hosted by US President Donald Trump.

The summit will bring together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy and key European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. It follows Trump’s high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska just days earlier. Wadephul said the world is now watching Washington closely.

He stressed the need for firm security guarantees for Ukraine, saying the country must be able to defend itself even after a peace deal. Without long-term support, he warned, any ceasefire could fail. His remarks reflect growing European concern over Ukraine’s future security.

Meanwhile, Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Sunday to coordinate support for Ukraine. They welcomed the US proposal of security guarantees but insisted Kyiv must have a seat at the table in any territorial discussions with Russia.

As expectations rise for the upcoming talks, leaders aim to present a united front. Their message is clear: peace cannot come at Ukraine’s expense, and pressure on Russia must not ease until a fair agreement is secured.