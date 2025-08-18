PTA restores majority telecom services nationwide

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Sunday that it had successfully restored more than 72 percent of telecom sites after a nationwide disruption that left millions of users disconnected. The disruption, which affected mobile services across several regions, caused difficulties in communication, highlighting the dependence of citizens and businesses on uninterrupted connectivity for their daily activities.

Although the exact cause of the disruption has not been shared, the PTA confirmed that it is working with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to identify the issue and prevent similar outages in the future. Furthermore, the authority emphasized that restoring remaining offline sites remains its top priority to ensure that people across Pakistan have access to reliable mobile services again.

Additionally, the PTA praised the quick response of mobile operators who supported their customers during the outage by providing alternative solutions and updates. This cooperation between the authority and CMOs has helped restore confidence among users who were concerned about losing vital communication channels during the sudden service breakdown.

Meanwhile, the regulatory body assured citizens that it is monitoring the restoration process round the clock. It also highlighted that the authority is committed to providing uninterrupted connectivity because mobile services play a central role in both personal and professional lives across the country.

In a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, PTA promised regular updates for the public on the progress of service restoration. Moreover, it reiterated its determination to strengthen the telecom infrastructure to ensure resilience against such large-scale disruptions in the future.