Heavy rains flood Mumbai, halt flights and close schools

Heavy rain hit India’s city of Mumbai on Monday, causing major floods and traffic jams. Roads were quickly covered with water. Many cars broke down on flooded streets, stopping traffic in several areas. The heavy rain also led to flight delays. Some flights could not land due to poor visibility and water on runways.

The weather department said some parts of Mumbai got over 140 mm of rain since Monday morning. As a result, several incoming flights were forced to abort landings. NDTV reported that at least nine flights could not land. It is still unclear where those planes were diverted. Airport staff continue to manage delays.

Late Sunday night, the rain caused part of a building to collapse in south Mumbai. A staircase in a two-storey building gave way. Three people were injured in the accident. Rescue teams arrived quickly and helped the injured. No deaths were reported from the collapse.

Authorities issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby areas. They warned of more rain on Monday and Tuesday. Because of the warning, schools were closed and people were told to stay indoors. City workers are using pumps to clear water from the roads. Emergency services remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, other parts of India also suffer from heavy rain. Northern states, especially in the Himalayas, face landslides and flooding. Dozens of people have died in the past two weeks. Entire villages are underwater in some regions. Relief efforts are ongoing as rain continues to fall.