Plant a tree, secure Pakistan’s tomorrow: President Zardari

Islamabad: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized the vital role of tree plantation in securing Pakistan’s future. Launching the nationwide monsoon plantation campaign, he said the country faces serious climate threats. In this context, planting trees is a strong guarantee for a safe and sustainable future.

The president announced that over 41 million trees will be planted across Pakistan from August to October this year. He said planting trees is a national duty for every citizen. Trees are a symbol of life for the environment and the strongest defense against climate change. He highlighted that rising temperatures and repeated floods are harming millions.

President Zardari warned that deforestation, global warming, and natural disasters threaten lives and livelihoods. Therefore, the nation’s progress depends on preserving forests and natural ecosystems. He urged citizens to plant more trees for a greener, cleaner, and prosperous Pakistan. Every tree planted today will serve as a shield for future generations.

Referring to the recent deadly floods, he called for urgent and decisive action. Tree plantation must become a priority to help reduce the effects of natural disasters. The success of the Green Pakistan Program relies on active public involvement. The president stressed the need for continued efforts at all levels of society.

He also called on youth to lead the campaign and become ambassadors of change. Farmers can protect their crops and land by planting trees. He urged media, civil society, community leaders, and religious scholars to mobilize the public in support of this national cause. Tree plantation, he said, is an investment in the country’s survival.