UN chief offers support Pakistan floods

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by flash floods in Pakistan and India, assuring that the United Nations is ready to provide assistance.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in New York on Sunday, Guterres offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with all those affected by the disaster.

He further added that the world body stands ready to extend help if the government of Pakistan formally requests assistance for rescue, relief, and recovery efforts in the flood-hit areas.

More than 400 people have reportedly died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after two days of heavy rains, cloud bursts, flash floods, lightning strikes, and landslides, making it the deadliest downpour this monsoon season.

The floods heavily impacted the remote mountainous northern regions, disrupting lives and causing severe damage to homes, infrastructure, and agriculture, leaving many communities stranded and in urgent need of relief support.

UN chief Guterres has previously visited Pakistan in September 2022 to assess catastrophic floods in Sindh and Balochistan, where over 1,300 lives were lost and millions of people were displaced, highlighting the UN’s continued concern.