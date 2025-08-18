Pakistan invited to hockey pro league

The Pakistan hockey team has received an official invitation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to join the 2025-26 Hockey Pro League, which is scheduled to start in December this year. This opportunity comes after New Zealand withdrew from the tournament, citing financial difficulties, leaving a vacant spot for another competitive team to join the prestigious event.

According to FIH regulations, the invitation was extended to Pakistan because the team finished as runners-up in the 2025 Nations Cup, which serves as a qualifying pathway for the Pro League. This recognition highlights Pakistan’s growing performance and potential in international hockey.

In a formal statement, FIH confirmed that after New Zealand’s withdrawal, they followed tournament rules and invited the Nations Cup runners-up, Pakistan, to participate in the upcoming 2025-26 Pro League season. The organization emphasized that this move ensures a competitive and balanced tournament.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been asked to confirm its participation by August 12. Officials are reviewing logistics, finances, and preparation plans to ensure the national team can compete effectively on the international stage.

Participation in the Pro League is highly significant for Pakistan, as it offers exposure to top-level competition, strengthens team performance, and provides an opportunity to improve global rankings. Players are expected to gain valuable experience and confidence.

The national team is likely to intensify training and strategy sessions ahead of the league. This invitation has generated excitement among players, officials, and fans, signaling a positive step for Pakistan hockey’s future in international tournaments.