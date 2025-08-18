Women drivers empowered through traffic awareness

Traffic Police Karachi, in collaboration with Women on Wheels Pakistan, organized a special awareness seminar to promote law compliance and safe driving among women. The event focused on educating participants about traffic laws, e-ticketing, and faceless ticketing systems. Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali, DIG Traffic Karachi, and Women on Wheels founder Mehreen Mushtaq Qazi attended, along with several women drivers eager to learn.

During the seminar, women participants received detailed guidance on traffic rules, new driving regulations, and the importance of responsible behavior on the road. Instructors explained how confidence behind the wheel can help women drive safely while contributing to smoother traffic flow across the city. They also highlighted the need to follow lane discipline, respect signals, and avoid risky maneuvers. The session encouraged women to lead by example as responsible drivers.

Moreover, the participants were briefed about the process of obtaining a driving licence and the improvements recently introduced to make the procedure easier and more accessible. Officials explained that digital systems like e-ticketing ensure greater transparency, reduce direct interaction, and strengthen accountability in traffic management. This approach also builds trust between citizens and authorities while reducing instances of corruption or misuse.

Speakers at the event underlined that women drivers can play an essential role in improving Karachi’s traffic culture. They emphasized that safe driving habits protect lives, reduce accidents, and set a strong example for future generations. The initiative also aimed to empower women by boosting their self-confidence, equipping them with knowledge, and encouraging them to take active responsibility as road users.

At the conclusion of the event, Highway Code books and helmets were distributed among women drivers to reinforce safety practices. Commemorative shields and traditional Ajraks were also presented to the DIG Traffic Karachi and other guests in recognition of their support. The participants left motivated, carrying both symbolic and practical tools that will help them become safer and more confident drivers.