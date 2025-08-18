Modi’s Deadly Gamble

Israel occupies a unique position in the global security and political landscape, blending elements of parliamentary democracy with an unusually powerful and deeply embedded military-security apparatus. Unlike most nations, it has never adopted a single, consolidated written constitution. Instead, it relies on a series of Basic Laws passed by the Knesset, which collectively function as a de facto constitutional framework. Some of these laws require supermajorities for amendment, but most can be altered by a simple parliamentary vote, giving legislators significant flexibility in responding to security concerns. Since its founding in 1948, Israel has maintained a legally declared state of emergency, renewed annually, giving its government significant powers to pass emergency regulations when national security is deemed at risk. While Israel has an active judiciary and a vibrant political debate, the combination of Basic Laws and a perpetual state of emergency means that security priorities can and often do take precedence over certain civil liberties.

At the core of Israel’s security model is the Defence (Security) Service Law (Consolidated Version) 5746-1986. This law mandates compulsory military service for most Jewish Israeli citizens upon turning 18. The standard service period is approximately 32 months for men and 24 months for women, involving rigorous, full-time training in combat, intelligence operations, cyber defence, and logistical support. However, the system is not truly universal. Statutory exemptions apply for Arab citizens of Israel, ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, those with medical or psychological conditions, and recognised conscientious objectors. The practical outcome is that only about 48% of eligible men and 55% of eligible women serve in the Israel Defence Forces. While these figures remain high by global standards, they reflect the social and political complexities within Israeli society, particularly regarding debates over equity in national service.

The Israel Defence Forces are far more than a military institution; they are a central pillar of Israeli identity. With approximately 170,000 active-duty personnel and around 465,000 reservists, the IDF is one of the most mobilisable forces in the world relative to population size. Reserve service obligations often extend into a person’s 40s, particularly for those in specialist roles or leadership positions. This structure means that a significant proportion of Israel’s adult population has received advanced training in some aspect of security, whether in direct combat, intelligence gathering, technology, or logistical planning. In many democracies, the military is kept institutionally separate from civilian life, but in Israel, the boundaries are more porous, with veterans moving seamlessly between military service, the civilian workforce, and the security sector.

From this pool of trained personnel emerges Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service. Founded in 1949, Mossad is widely regarded as one of the most capable intelligence agencies in the world. Its remit includes intelligence gathering abroad, counter-terrorism operations, covert action, and facilitating Jewish immigration from countries where it is restricted. One of Mossad’s advantages is that it does not need to build its talent pipeline entirely from scratch. The compulsory service system ensures a steady flow of individuals with relevant military or intelligence training. While not every ex-soldier becomes an operative and there is no evidence to support claims that all IDF veterans are kept on active standby for Mossad, the agency has access to a large talent pool with proven discipline, technical skills, and security clearances. Historically, Mossad has been linked to high-profile international operations, including targeted assassinations of individuals accused of terrorism, sabotage missions against hostile infrastructure, and complex surveillance networks in multiple countries. These operations have contributed to its formidable reputation, but they also mean that any significant presence of former Israeli soldiers abroad attracts heightened attention.

According to demographic estimates, the global Jewish population is about 15.8 million, with 6.9 million living in Israel and between 5.7 and 6.3 million in the United States. France, Canada, and the United Kingdom host significant Jewish communities, while Iran maintains the largest Jewish population in the Middle East outside Israel, with about 8,000 to 9,000 people. India’s Jewish population is relatively small, estimated between 4,500 and 5,000, concentrated mainly in Maharashtra, Kerala, Kolkata, and the Bnei Menashe community in the Northeast.

Against this demographic backdrop, Kasol, a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Parvati Valley, has earned the nickname “Mini Israel.” It is a popular destination for Israeli backpackers, many of whom visit after completing their military service. Hebrew signs, Israeli cuisine, and cultural festivals are common sights in Kasol, and the village’s economy benefits significantly from this tourism. It is important to stress that open-source evidence does not confirm Kasol as a covert Mossad base. While the presence of ex-IDF personnel in Kasol is well-documented through travel reporting, there is no verified public record showing that the location has been used for intelligence operations. That said, the intersection of a heavy post-service Israeli presence and the strategic sensitivities of foreign intelligence naturally invites scrutiny, particularly from those focused on national security.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, India-Israel relations have expanded rapidly. Bilateral defence trade has grown to include advanced missile defence systems, precision-guided munitions, drones, and electronic warfare technologies. Joint ventures such as unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing with Israeli defence firms have deepened the partnership, and cooperation also extends into agricultural technology, water management, and cybersecurity. This closer alignment has been mutually beneficial in terms of access to advanced military hardware and expertise.

Closer ties with Israel have not come without controversy. The Pegasus spyware case, in which an Israeli-developed tool was allegedly used to monitor Indian journalists, activists, and opposition politicians, sparked concerns about the implications of importing sensitive surveillance technology. While Pegasus is a commercial product of NSO Group and not a Mossad program, the incident demonstrated the political and ethical sensitivities involved in deep technology partnerships with foreign security-linked firms. Critics argue that the benefits of closer Israel ties must be weighed against long-term risks, including dependency on foreign suppliers for critical defence systems, exposure to foreign cyber tools, and the possibility of intelligence overreach. Transparency in defence procurement and clear legal frameworks for intelligence cooperation are essential to prevent misuse.

Kasol’s Israeli cultural presence, while primarily a product of tourism, has become symbolic in discussions about the blending of civilian and military spheres in an interconnected world. For proponents of strong India-Israel ties, Kasol represents the natural outcome of cultural exchange between strategic partners. For sceptics, it illustrates the potential risks of unmonitored foreign presence in sensitive areas. The truth lies somewhere in between. Kasol is undeniably a tourist hub shaped by decades of Israeli backpacker culture. But in the age of hybrid warfare, where state and non-state actors can use cultural, economic, and technological tools for strategic purposes, no such location can be entirely dismissed from national security considerations.

Modi’s embrace of Israel is part of a broader foreign policy shift toward deepening ties with countries that share India’s security concerns and economic ambitions, including the United States and key Middle Eastern states. This strategic realignment offers India tangible advantages in military readiness, technological access, and global influence. However, it also places India in new geopolitical cross-currents. Aligning closely with Israel may strengthen India’s hand in defence and counter-terrorism, but it can also complicate relations with other countries in the Middle East, some of which are major energy suppliers and trading partners. The diplomatic balancing act is delicate and demands long-term planning.

The India-Israel partnership is likely to deepen further in the coming years. The challenge for India’s policymakers is to ensure that this relationship enhances security without undermining sovereignty. That requires rigorous oversight of foreign defence technology use within India, transparent procurement processes to avoid opaque deals, clear legal boundaries for intelligence cooperation to protect citizen rights, and regular security audits of regions with significant foreign presence, including tourism-heavy areas like Kasol. Failure to strike this balance could leave India vulnerable to the very risks critics have warned about, from cyber intrusions to geopolitical entanglements.

Modi’s strategy toward Israel is both an opportunity and a test. It offers India the chance to leapfrog in defence technology and intelligence capability, but it also exposes the country to new strategic vulnerabilities. Kasol, whether seen as a harmless cultural enclave or a symbolic warning, embodies the complexities of this evolving relationship. The question India must confront is straightforward but profound: can it reap the benefits of this partnership without surrendering control over its own security environment? The answer will determine whether Modi’s gamble strengthens India’s future or compromises it.

