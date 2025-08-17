Large demonstration in Elk Grove against Gaza massacres

Sacramento, CA – A large protest was held Saturday morning at a busy Elk Grove intersection to denounce ongoing killings and what demonstrators described as genocide in Gaza.

The rally brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, including people of Pakistani, Palestinian, Egyptian, Indian, Sri Lankan, and Bangladeshi origin, alongside White American women. Many carried Palestinian flags, banners, and posters demanding an end to the violence.

Protesters’ slogans called for:

* An immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

* An end to Israel’s “unilateral aggression.”

* A halt to US financial and military aid to Israel.

* Protection of American taxpayers’ money for welfare, not war.

* Freedom for Palestine and the right of Gazans to live.

* Opening of routes for food and medicine.

* Indictment of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for war crimes.

* United Nations intervention to stop the war.

Organizers said the demonstration was part of a broader nationwide campaign, with weekly protests at busy intersections in major US cities. Similar rallies were held last week in Roseville at Blue Oaks and Foothill, and near Folsom Community Hall.

The Elk Grove protest lasted two hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., during which thousands of cars passed the intersection. Many drivers honked and flashed victory signs in solidarity with the demonstrators.

A Catholic woman who traveled 40 miles to attend said: “The American public now understands Israel’s oppression and brutality. People are no longer silent.”

The event concluded peacefully as protesters circled the intersection chanting in unison. Organizers stressed that such actions will continue weekly until the violence in Gaza ends.