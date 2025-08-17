Naqvi praises intelligence agencies’ swift response

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised Pakistan’s intelligence agencies for their effective role during the recent conflict with India, highlighting their ability to provide timely and accurate information. He said this intelligence helped the country stay a step ahead of every Indian move.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Prof Waris Mir Foundation, Naqvi stated that Pakistan knew in advance about every significant decision taken by the Indian leadership. He emphasized that this early intelligence played a key role in strengthening national defense during tense moments.

He added that without such accurate information, Pakistan’s response strategies might have been slower, risking national security. However, the preparedness of security agencies gave the country a major advantage during the crisis.

Meanwhile, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan stressed that regional issues should not be resolved through war. He said that promoting dialogue and mutual understanding is crucial, especially in today’s unstable global environment.

He further alleged that India has been directly involved in terror-related activities within Pakistan. According to him, this interference has made it even more important to maintain strong internal and external security networks.

Despite tensions, both leaders emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and unity. They called for strategic reforms and better coordination between all institutions to strengthen Pakistan’s national security and diplomatic efforts.