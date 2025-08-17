Govt speeds up LESCO privatisation plans

The federal government has fast-tracked the privatisation of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) by initiating a detailed review of its assets and infrastructure. This move marks a significant step under the second phase of the government’s broader privatisation agenda.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has officially requested complete records of LESCO’s assets. These include grid stations, land, transmission lines, offices, furniture, housing colonies, as well as cranes and vehicles owned by the utility.

Moreover, the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) has also sent a letter to LESCO, seeking detailed asset records. It has further instructed the company to submit its annual performance reports for evaluation purposes.

To ensure transparency and readiness, LESCO has been directed to provide documentation of all movable and immovable properties, including technical and operational infrastructure. These records will play a key role in preparing the utility for potential investors.

The privatisation of LESCO is part of the government’s effort to reduce financial losses, improve service delivery, and attract foreign investment into the power sector. Authorities are closely monitoring the process to avoid disruptions in public utility services.

Going forward, the government plans to replicate this model across other distribution companies as well. Stakeholders are being engaged to ensure a smooth transition while protecting the interests of consumers and employees alike.