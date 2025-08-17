PDMA warns tourists of weather risks

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a safety alert for tourists planning to visit northern areas, especially Murree and Galyat, from August 17 to August 19, 2025. The warning comes amid concerns of possible landslides and cloudbursts triggered by ongoing heavy rainfall.

PDMA has advised visitors to restrict their travel plans and adopt necessary safety measures during this period. A formal handout has been sent to the secretary of tourism, Rawalpindi commissioner, and the deputy commissioner of Murree, urging coordination and swift response if needed.

Moreover, the PDMA has directed local administrations in Murree to remain on high alert. Emergency teams have been instructed to stay prepared to assist in case of road blockages, stranded tourists, or other weather-related emergencies.

In addition, traffic police have been placed on high alert in all sensitive areas. Officers have been tasked with monitoring road safety and guiding travelers to avoid dangerous routes during the expected weather disturbance.

The alert also emphasized that landslides could block roads, disrupt transportation, and pose serious risks to life and property. Tourists are urged to check weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel to hilly regions.

Meanwhile, local authorities have been told to ensure the availability of rescue equipment and medical aid. Visitors are advised to follow instructions from officials and avoid taking risks during their stay in the affected areas.