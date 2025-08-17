Hasan Raheem’s wedding photos go viral

Singer Hasan Raheem has officially tied the knot, and his real-life wedding has set the internet buzzing with excitement. Unlike his previous cryptic post that turned out to be a music video, this time it’s real. While the artist hasn’t released an official statement, several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online, confirming the news. Fans and celebrities alike are pouring in congratulatory messages as social media floods with moments from the celebrations.

In one of the viral videos, Hasan is seen on stage with his bride, wearing a stunning traditional white outfit inspired by his Gilgit roots. His look included a white shalwar kameez, a floral-embroidered overcoat, and the iconic parxin cap adorned with a peacock feather. His bride, dressed in a beautifully detailed red and gold lehnga, stood beside him as the couple received applause from guests and fans.

Hasan kept the entertainment alive by singing his own hits along with guest artists at the mehndi event. Music group Shaam e Mastana shared visuals from the celebration, showing Hasan dancing and singing joyfully. The guest list featured familiar faces from the music and entertainment world including Momina Mustehsan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Uzair Jaswal, Umair, Taha G, and Ameer Gilani, adding a star-studded flair to the festivities.

The couple also hosted a grand Walima where Hasan switched to a sharp black tuxedo while still keeping his cultural roots alive with his signature traditional cap. His bride looked radiant, styled in heavy jewelry and a richly embroidered lehnga, stunning attendees and fans alike. The decor and ambiance reflected elegance and tradition, striking the perfect balance.

Back in April, Hasan had teased fans with a mysterious Instagram post hinting at marriage, which turned out to be a behind-the-scenes moment from a music video. That post had sparked rumors and confusion. Now, however, there’s no doubt — the singer is officially married, and his fans couldn’t be happier to celebrate this new chapter in his life.

As photos continue to trend across platforms, fans are praising the singer not only for his music but also for embracing his culture on such a personal occasion. The viral wedding has now become one of the most talked-about celebrity events in recent weeks.