Malala mourns flood victims in Pakistan

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai expressed deep sorrow over the destruction caused by severe floods in northern Pakistan, especially in her home district of Shangla. She posted a heartfelt message on social media, saying her “heart breaks” for every community affected by the disaster.

Malala offered condolences to those who lost family, homes, and livelihoods in regions like Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She specifically mentioned Buner, Swat, Bajaur, and Shangla as being hit the hardest by the floods.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Shangla recorded 37 deaths, followed by Mansehra with 23 and Swat with 22. At least 11 houses were completely destroyed, while 63 others were damaged. Several schools were also affected by the flash floods.

The floods, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and cloudbursts, have claimed at least 344 lives across northern Pakistan in just 48 hours. Most deaths were caused by flash floods and collapsing homes, and rescue teams continue their efforts in the affected areas despite ongoing rain.

Malala, known globally for advocating girls’ education, visited her village in Barkana, Shangla earlier this year for the first time since surviving a 2012 assassination attempt. Her recent visit has made the tragedy even more personal for her.

She became a global symbol of resilience after being shot by militants in Swat in 2012. Today, Malala continues to raise her voice for education and human rights, while now also calling attention to the urgent needs of flood-affected communities in her homeland.