Chinese EV giant Letin sets up in Punjab

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Letin Auto Group is entering Pakistan by setting up a small EV assembly plant in Punjab, signaling a major step in the country’s clean mobility journey. A 15-member delegation led by Letin’s General Manager met with Punjab’s industries minister to discuss the project, with the provincial government assuring full support and offering tax and import incentives to attract investment.

The minister highlighted that Punjab is quickly emerging as a hub for industrial growth due to investor-friendly policies. He noted that new plants like Letin’s would not only boost economic activity but also create jobs. The government is especially focused on promoting EVs as part of its long-term environmental strategy and sees this project as a key milestone in that shift.

Letin, which recently completed bankruptcy reorganization in China, appears keen to relocate production to Pakistan for both local sales and export. Experts believe Pakistan’s supportive EV policy and lower tariffs make it an attractive alternative. With a 19% US tariff and generous local incentives, Punjab offers a favorable environment for expansion.

Letin’s arrival intensifies competition in Pakistan’s auto sector, where other Chinese brands like BYD and Changan have already entered. Industry insiders say this growing interest reflects confidence in Pakistan’s EV market potential, especially with rising fuel costs and strong government backing for cleaner alternatives.

Local manufacturers are now rethinking their strategies. Japanese and Korean automakers have acknowledged the pressure, saying they must speed up their EV plans to remain competitive. Hyundai Pakistan, for instance, has started feasibility studies for local EV production, aiming to match the pace of incoming Chinese players.

Analysts predict that this wave of competition will reshape Pakistan’s auto industry, forcing companies to shift away from fuel-powered cars. As local manufacturing grows, so will related industries such as batteries and components. For consumers, the benefit will be more affordable EV options, while for the industry, it marks the beginning of a major transformation.