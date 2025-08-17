Torrential rains, flood alerts across Pakistan

Widespread heavy rains are expected across Pakistan in the coming days, as monsoon activity is set to intensify from today. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides in several regions. Monsoon currents from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are entering the country, while a low-pressure system moving from the Bay of Bengal is likely to increase rain intensity further.

Between August 17 and 19, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Areas including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Hunza, Skardu, Astore, and Diamir are most likely to be affected. The rainfall may also cause landslides and road blockages in hilly and mountainous terrain, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rainfall is expected in multiple districts such as Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, and Peshawar. These rains may lead to flash floods in local streams and rivers between August 17 and 19. Similarly, urban flooding could occur in cities like Mardan, Charsadda, and Dera Ismail Khan due to poor drainage in low-lying areas.

Punjab and Islamabad are also likely to receive widespread downpours during this period. Cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Sialkot face the risk of waterlogging and possible urban flooding. Southern Punjab areas such as Multan, D.G. Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan will see scattered rain with isolated heavy falls from August 18 to 20.

Rainfall is also forecast across Sindh from August 17 to 22, with Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Sukkur among the affected areas. Balochistan’s districts like Gwadar, Lasbela, Panjgur, and Kech are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain, possibly causing hill torrents and damaging weak infrastructure. These weather patterns may also impact travel and transportation in remote areas.

The Met Office has strongly advised residents and local authorities to stay alert. There is a high risk of landslides, flash floods, and damage to old or weak structures. Precautionary steps should be taken, especially in flood-prone and hilly areas, to avoid loss of life and property.