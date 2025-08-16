‘Modi needs a mirror’: Indian General backs Pakistan after war

Retired Indian Major General Yash Mor has openly criticized the Modi government and Indian media over their conduct during the recent Pakistan-India conflict. In a candid statement, he acknowledged Pakistan’s rising international stature and questioned India’s hostile policies toward its neighbors.

Speaking after the conflict, Mor stated that the reputation of the Pakistan Army and its Chief has grown stronger globally. He pointed out that even U.S. President Donald Trump invited the Pakistani Army Chief, a move reflecting international respect. “No country in the world questioned Pakistan after the war,” he emphasized.

He also slammed the Indian government’s foreign policy, asking, “How long will India stay in a constant state of war with its neighbors?” Mor said this aggressive stance is damaging India’s global image, particularly when diplomacy is needed most.

Major General Mor harshly criticized Indian media’s role during the conflict. He accused them of spreading blatant lies and fake claims, including threats to attack Islamabad and Karachi. He also condemned the vulgar language used by some Indian celebrities and YouTubers, calling it shameful and irresponsible.

He concluded by saying the Indian media’s coverage during the war was nothing but “garbage” and that no one around the world took it seriously. According to him, both Indian mainstream and social media failed to maintain credibility, leaving their narratives ignored at home and abroad.