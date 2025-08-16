Iran, Saudi offer support after Pakistan floods

Saudi Arabia and Iran have expressed deep sorrow over the deadly floods that have ravaged northern Pakistan, killing hundreds and leaving thousands displaced. Both nations extended their condolences and offered support to the government and people of Pakistan during what they called a “time of great hardship.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a formal statement on Saturday, offering condolences to Pakistan and standing in solidarity with the flood-hit nation. “We stand with the government and people of Pakistan in these difficult times,” the ministry said. The statement also included prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the disaster.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of the floods and torrential rains that struck several provinces, resulting in several… pic.twitter.com/ykxsDfMbJa — Foreign Ministry (@KSAmofaEN) August 15, 2025

On the Iranian side, President Masoud Pezeshkian personally reached out to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He not only extended condolences but also offered Iran’s assistance in relief and rescue operations. Pezeshkian assured that Iran is ready to provide support in any capacity to help those affected by the floods. He emphasized that “Iran stands firmly with Pakistan in the face of this humanitarian tragedy.”

The expressions of solidarity come amid Pakistan’s ongoing struggle to cope with one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been hit particularly hard, with nine districts under a state of emergency due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Over 340 people have reportedly died, with many still missing and thousands more in urgent need of food, shelter, and medical aid.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has welcomed the messages from both regional allies, stating that such support strengthens humanitarian cooperation in the region. As rescue and relief efforts continue, the government is appealing for more international assistance, particularly in logistics, food aid, and medical supplies to reach cut-off communities.

The situation in northern Pakistan remains dire, with roads washed away, communication lines disrupted, and ongoing risks of further flooding. The support from Saudi Arabia and Iran is seen as a timely gesture that could pave the way for broader regional aid and cooperation in the face of climate-driven natural disasters.