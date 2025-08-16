Australia edge South Africa to seal T20 series 2-1

Australia secured a 2-1 series win against South Africa by defeating them in the third and final T20 International by 2 wickets. The high-stakes match, held in Cairns, kept fans on edge until the second-last ball of the game.

Batting first, South Africa posted a solid total of 172 for 7 in 20 overs. Young star Dewald Brevis led the charge with an impressive 53 runs, including five boundaries and two sixes. Rassie van der Dussen added 38, while Tristan Stubbs (25), Dwaine Pretorius (24), and Ryan Rickelton (13) provided support. Despite a strong start, South Africa lost momentum in the final overs due to disciplined Australian bowling.

In response, Australia began steadily but lost a few quick wickets in the middle overs. However, Glenn Maxwell turned the game around with a blistering 62 off just 36 balls, including four sixes and five fours. His aggressive knock earned him the Player of the Match award. Captain Mitchell Marsh contributed 54 off 35 balls, anchoring the chase under pressure.

The game came down to the wire, with Australia needing just a few runs off the final over. Tim David finished unbeaten and played a vital role across the series, scoring a total of 150 runs in three games. For his consistent performances, he was named Player of the Series. His finishing ability provided Australia with a strong lower-order advantage.

With this victory, Australia not only won the series but also showed their depth and fighting spirit under pressure. South Africa fought hard throughout the series, but Australia’s experience and power-hitting ultimately made the difference. The result boosts Australia’s confidence ahead of upcoming international fixtures.