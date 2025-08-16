K-P govt launches Rs3b flood aid drive

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has released Rs3 billion to respond to the ongoing flood crisis. Heavy rains and flash floods have caused massive damage across the province. At least 308 people have died, and 23 have been injured. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is personally visiting affected areas. He is expected to meet victims and review rescue and relief work.

In a key meeting held in Peshawar, top officials assessed the disaster situation. The chief secretary, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and PDMA representatives were present. The government decided to split the Rs3 billion equally between PDMA and the communications department. Each will receive Rs1.5 billion for relief and rehabilitation. An additional Rs500 million has been given to deputy commissioners for victim compensation.

Rescue and relief efforts are already underway across flood-hit regions. Medical teams, food rations, and essential medicines have been sent to affected areas. Helicopters and ground rescue teams are helping move stranded people. They are also working to restore damaged roads and access points. Relief operations are being carried out in coordination with the federal government and military, but led by civil authorities.

Authorities have declared a flood and health emergency across K-P. CM Gandapur has ordered immediate restoration of all road links. He also directed that helicopter services be used where roads are inaccessible. He emphasized quick compensation for victims’ families. Payments are to be completed within two days. Food supplies must remain steady and uninterrupted throughout the crisis.

Despite the scale of the disaster, the government is acting swiftly. Relief teams are focusing on saving lives and rebuilding vital infrastructure. The K-P government has promised continued support for affected families. CM Gandapur urged all departments to stay alert and work together. He also promised full transparency in fund usage and relief distribution.