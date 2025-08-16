Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway to complete in 3 years: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, announced that the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway will be completed within three years. He said the Prime Minister will soon lay its foundation stone. Speaking to the media in Karachi, Ahsan expressed confidence in the project’s timely completion and highlighted its importance for regional connectivity. This motorway will improve travel and trade between the two major cities.

Moreover, Ahsan claimed the economy is on the rise and international financial institutions praise Pakistan’s growth. He emphasized the ‘Udaan Pakistan’ program as a key to sustainable development. According to him, increasing exports to $100 billion is necessary for long-term progress. He also mentioned that tax reforms are essential to support economic growth and resource development.

When asked about delays, Ahsan said if the previous government had stayed, the motorway would have finished by 2021 or 2022. He assured that under current leadership, the project would move faster and meet deadlines. The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to completing infrastructure projects on schedule. He urged patience and trust in the ongoing efforts.

Additionally, Ahsan pointed out that August is a month of celebration for Pakistan’s independence and military successes. He praised Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression. This, he said, reflects the country’s resilience and unity. The motorway project is part of broader national progress and strength.

In conclusion, Ahsan Iqbal’s announcement signals major infrastructure growth in Sindh province. The Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway will boost regional development and economic activity. With government focus and planning, the project aims to finish within three years. It will enhance transportation, trade, and connectivity across Pakistan’s southern region.