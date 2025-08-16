Punjab cuts bus and rail fares by 5% after fuel price drop

Punjab Transport Department has slashed bus and rail fares by 5% following a sharp drop in diesel prices. Diesel rates fell by Rs12.84 per liter on Friday night, prompting the fare revision to ease commuter costs. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) instructed all bus terminals to apply the new fares immediately and display updated fare charts for passengers.

Fares on major routes were reduced by Rs50 to Rs320. For example, Lahore to Sargodha fares dropped by Rs50 to Rs1,060, while Lahore to Islamabad fares fell by Rs100 to Rs1,950. The fare from Lahore to Karachi by rail saw the biggest cut, dropping Rs320 to Rs6,040. Similarly, other cities like Peshawar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Hyderabad witnessed fare reductions.

RTA officials are actively monitoring bus stands to ensure compliance with the new pricing. The RTA secretary emphasized that transporters have been informed, and the new fares are effective immediately. The move aims to maintain fare transparency and provide financial relief to daily travelers.

Commuters welcomed the fare reduction, which is expected to ease travel expenses amid rising inflation. This adjustment aligns transport costs more closely with current fuel prices, reflecting government efforts to balance affordability with operational expenses. The transport department assures continued oversight to prevent fare violations.

This fare reduction marks a positive step for public transport users in Punjab, providing relief while maintaining essential services across the province’s bus and rail networks.