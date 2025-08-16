“Who is Humaira Asghar?” – Marina Khan faces backlash

Veteran actress Marina Khan came under heavy fire on social media after she appeared unaware of actress Humaira Asghar during a TV show. The incident occurred during a celebrity critique segment, where actress Atiqa Odho mentioned Humaira Asghar while discussing a drama. Marina casually responded with, “Who is Humaira Asghar?”

Atiqa Odho looked visibly surprised and reminded Marina that Humaira was the actress whose months-old decomposed body was found in a flat in Defence Phase 6, Karachi. Humaira had minimal contact with her family, and her death had sparked a major conversation in the media about isolation in the entertainment industry.

Later in the same show, when host mentioned Noor Mukadam’s case during another question, Marina Khan again asked, “Who is Noor Mukadam?” Atiqa once again explained, stating Noor was brutally murdered a few years ago, in a case that made international headlines and stirred national outrage.

The show’s clip quickly went viral on social media. Many users criticized Marina for being “clueless” about such high-profile and tragic cases. Some labeled her “insensitive,” while others speculated about her mental sharpness, suggesting she might be detached from reality or suffering from memory issues.

Humaira Asghar’s body was discovered on July 8 when a court bailiff broke into her flat due to rent issues. The post-mortem report showed her body was in the final stages of decomposition, indicating she had been dead for 8 to 10 months. Her tragic story raised serious concerns about mental health and neglect in the entertainment world.