Balochistan extends section 144 for 15 days to boost security

The Balochistan government has extended Section 144 for 15 more days across the province. This order will remain active from August 16 to August 31. Authorities aim to maintain peace and stability during this period. The decision comes amid ongoing concerns about law and order in the region. Earlier, the government had enforced the same restrictions from August 1 to August 15.

Under Section 144, gatherings of more than five people are banned throughout Balochistan. Moreover, double riding on motorcycles is strictly prohibited. Riders must also avoid covering their faces while driving. These rules are part of the government’s efforts to reduce unrest and criminal activity. The restrictions will help security forces monitor public movement more effectively.

Additionally, the government has imposed a nighttime ban on public transport vehicles. From 5 PM to 5 AM, no public transport can operate on provincial highways. Transport companies breaking this rule risk having their route permits canceled. This measure aims to curb illegal activities under the cover of darkness. It also reduces security risks during vulnerable hours.

The transport restrictions and Section 144 extension were decided in a high-level meeting. The meeting was chaired by Provincial Transport Secretary Muhammad Hayat Kakr. Officials reviewed the security situation and agreed these steps are necessary. The government remains committed to ensuring safety across Balochistan.

Overall, these measures reflect the province’s focus on restoring calm. Authorities are closely monitoring compliance and will take strict action against violators. The public is urged to cooperate with security forces. The government hopes these steps will improve law and order soon.