Supreme court calls for AI to end justice delays

The Supreme Court stressed the urgent need to use artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce delays in Pakistan’s courts. It said slow justice harms public trust and violates constitutional rights. Timely justice is essential to protect citizens and uphold the rule of law.

The court issued a landmark judgment on a decade-old auction case that had been stuck in courts since 2011. The case stayed unresolved for over ten years in the Peshawar High Court and has been with the Supreme Court since 2022 without hearing. Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Ayesha Malik noted that delays weaken the justice system and hurt marginalized people the most.

The Supreme Court highlighted that over 2.2 million cases are pending nationwide, including nearly 56,000 in the Supreme Court alone. It urged the immediate use of modern, smart case management systems powered by AI to speed up court proceedings and ensure accountability. The court said adopting technology is crucial to restore faith in the legal process.

The judgement made clear that delays discourage investment and damage Pakistan’s institutional reputation. It called AI-driven solutions necessary to improve judicial efficiency and provide timely justice. The court emphasized that justice delayed is justice denied, and in some cases, delay ends justice completely.

Finally, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition in the 14-year-old auction case because the petitioner failed to follow up or appear in court. The court’s firm message was clear: delays in justice are unacceptable and must be addressed urgently with smart technology and accountability.