Cloudburst triggers floods in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit

The sudden cloudburst in Neelum Valley, Azad Kashmir, caused heavy flooding and widespread destruction. Floodwaters washed away three bridges and two guesthouses in Jagraan. Several kilometers of roads were also destroyed. Over 500 tourists got trapped at Ratti Gali Base Camp. The Pakistan Army, police, and rescue teams launched swift operations to evacuate the stranded tourists.

Meanwhile, heavy rains caused floods in Gilgit Baltistan’s Naltar Valley. A major part of the Naltar Expressway collapsed under the floodwaters. This broke land connectivity and trapped many tourists in the area. Authorities shut down three hydroelectric power plants to prevent damage. The shutdown caused electricity outages in Gilgit city, affecting many residents.

The floodwaters also changed the course of the Hunza River near Goro Juglot. As a result, water entered low-lying homes and hotels in the area. The government ordered all relevant agencies to repair the damaged expressway immediately. They also increased rescue and relief operations in the affected regions. Officials worked day and night to restore services and support affected people.

Furthermore, emergency teams cleared roads to help trapped residents and tourists move safely. They provided food, shelter, and medical aid to those in need. Authorities urged people to stay alert and cooperate with rescue workers. The situation remains serious, but the quick response has saved many lives. Efforts continue to minimize damage and restore normal life.

Overall, the floods caused major damage across Neelum Valley and Gilgit Baltistan. The government remains focused on relief and recovery work. It appeals to citizens to stay cautious during ongoing rains. Rescue teams remain on high alert to assist those affected. This disaster highlights the urgent need for better flood management and preparedness.