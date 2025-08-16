Punjab approves Rs96 billion for major development projects

Punjab’s Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved Rs96 billion for important development projects. The meeting was chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf. Officials focused on improving infrastructure and social facilities in Lahore and other districts.

A large share of Rs72 billion will fund new model villages. These villages will be built in cities like Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, and Sahiwal. This initiative aims to boost living standards and modernize rural areas.

The PDWP also approved Rs1.5 billion for the renovation and protection of religious sites. This includes gurdwaras, churches, and temples across Punjab. The effort highlights the government’s commitment to preserving cultural and religious heritage.

Moreover, Rs22.47 billion was allocated for improving sewerage and floodwater drainage systems. Projects will take place in Khanewal, Kamoke, Vehari, and Wazirabad. These upgrades aim to reduce flooding and enhance sanitation in these cities.

Overall, these investments demonstrate Punjab’s focus on sustainable development. The funds will improve infrastructure and social welfare across many regions. Authorities expect these projects to significantly benefit the local population.