PCB central contracts 2025: Who’s in, who’s out?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is finalizing the 2025 central contracts for national players. Sources say major changes are unlikely overall. However, most shifts will happen in the D-category, where several players may lose their contracts. Meanwhile, some new and returning players could earn their first contracts this year.

Consultations involving coaches, directors, and international departments have reached the final stages. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will approve the contracts soon. This will be the last year under the current three-year financial model for central contracts.

Reports indicate players not active in any format will lose their contracts. Players likely to be included are Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and Fakhar Zaman. Others like Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Nawaz, and Sahibzada Farhan are also under consideration.

Conversely, players such as Aamer Jamal, Muhammad Hurairah, Haseebullah Usman Khan, and Muhammad Ali may miss out on contracts this time. The PCB plans to announce the final list after approvals, continuing efforts to balance experience with fresh talent.

This update marks an important step in Pakistan’s cricket planning ahead of upcoming international fixtures. Fans await the official announcement to see which stars will represent Pakistan under the new contracts.