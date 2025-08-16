FM Ishaq Dar heads to UK for key meetings

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit the United Kingdom from August 17 to 19. During his trip, he will meet key British officials to discuss various areas of cooperation. The Foreign Office confirmed that Dar will engage with his British counterpart and other government representatives. This visit aims to further deepen the long-standing Enhanced Strategic Dialogue between Pakistan and the UK. Since 2011, this dialogue has helped both countries collaborate on trade, security, education, and culture.

In London, Ishaq Dar will hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer. Additionally, he will attend a breakfast meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. These discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new partnership opportunities. Dar’s engagements will also include talks with British parliamentarians and leaders from the British-Pakistani community. This broad approach aims to solidify mutual interests on various fronts.

Moreover, Dar will inaugurate a new project by the Punjab Land Record Authority at the Pakistan High Commission in London. This initiative helps overseas Pakistanis resolve land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely. The project offers an innovative solution to improve services for the diaspora. It highlights Pakistan’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad. This step also reinforces the importance of modernizing public services through technology.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and the UK renewed their commitment to enhance defence cooperation and strategic dialogue. They also signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement to boost economic ties. Furthermore, the UK introduced e-visas for Pakistani students and workers in July. These measures demonstrate the strengthening relationship between the two nations. Dar’s visit will build on these recent developments and pave the way for future collaborations.

In summary, Ishaq Dar’s UK visit will focus on diplomatic engagement, trade, and support for the diaspora. The trip reflects Pakistan’s efforts to deepen its partnership with the UK. It also highlights shared goals in economic growth and cultural cooperation. The visit is a key step towards stronger bilateral relations. Both countries expect positive outcomes from this high-level dialogue.