Punjab CM stands with KP in flood disaster, offers support

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to express grief over the devastating floods. She offered condolences to families affected by the floods and the recent helicopter crash. Maryam assured that Punjab’s government stands ready to provide all necessary resources to help KP and its people during this crisis. She said Punjabis share the pain of their KP brothers and sisters in these difficult times. Maryam also conveyed condolences on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

In response, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur thanked Maryam for her sympathies and the promise of support for flood victims. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to the floods and the helicopter accident. Murad said those who died were heroes serving the public, and Sindh government stands with the families of the victims during this tragedy.

Severe monsoon rains, cloudbursts, and landslides have caused widespread devastation in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. Over 210 people have died, and many more are injured. In Bunair alone, more than 150 lives have been lost, and many remain missing. Entire villages were swept away, homes destroyed, and animals and vehicles carried off by floodwaters. Emergency was declared in Bunair.

In Bajaur, 21 people died due to flash floods and landslides. In Mansehra, 16 bodies were recovered from a flood surge following a cloudburst. The government has declared Bunair, Bajaur, Mansehra, and Battagram as disaster-hit areas. A KP government helicopter crashed during relief efforts in Bajaur, killing five crew members, including two pilots.

Provincial governments are coordinating efforts to provide relief and restore normalcy. The situation remains critical as rescue operations continue in the worst-affected areas. Authorities urge people to stay alert and cooperate with rescue teams during ongoing flood emergencies.