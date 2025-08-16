Monsoon rains and glacier melt raise river levels in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert on rising river water levels. Monsoon rains and melting glaciers have increased water flow in many rivers. This surge has caused moderate flooding at Kalabagh and Chashma barrages on the Indus River. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further damage.

Additionally, Tarbela and Taunsa barrages are experiencing low-level floods, along with the Sutlej River near Ganda Singh Wala. Meanwhile, the water flow in the Jhelum River and its tributaries remains normal. The Chenab and Ravi rivers are also stable, showing no signs of flooding. These conditions help ease concerns in some areas.

Furthermore, minor flooding has been reported in local drains such as Nala Plakho Cantt and Nala Basantar. This rise is less severe but still requires attention from officials. The local government is coordinating with agencies to manage these smaller flood threats effectively. Residents are urged to stay alert and follow safety instructions.

The Tarbela Dam has now reached 98% of its capacity, while Mangla Dam is 68% full. Both dams are vital for water management and flood control in the region. Authorities are preparing to release water carefully to avoid downstream flooding. This step is necessary to maintain dam safety during the peak monsoon period.

In conclusion, the PDMA Punjab continues to watch river levels and weather forecasts closely. They urge people to remain cautious and prepared for any emergencies. Early warnings and swift action can help reduce flood damage. The government remains committed to protecting communities during this challenging time.