Pakistan rejects ‘greater Israel’ plan, condemns Gaza evictions

Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected Israel’s reported plan to establish a so-called “Greater Israel” and forcibly expel Palestinians from Gaza. In an official statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson described the idea as provocative and unlawful, urging the international community to reject such dangerous concepts outright.

The spokesperson said these plans openly violate international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan warned that the notion of forcibly removing Palestinians reflects Israel’s intent to strengthen its illegal occupation and shows its disregard for peace efforts. The move, it added, undermines all attempts to bring stability to the region.

Pakistan expressed concern that such actions not only inflame tensions but also expose Israel’s continued aggression against Palestinian civilians. The statement stressed that the global community must act immediately and decisively to prevent further destabilization. It also called for a halt to the violence, oppression, and human rights violations committed by the occupying force.

The Foreign Office said any attempt to redraw borders or displace Palestinians by force is unacceptable. It urged world powers to intervene and stop Israel from committing further atrocities. Pakistan highlighted the need for accountability and justice for the Palestinian people.

Reaffirming its position, Pakistan reiterated its full support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. It called for the establishment of an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.