Flash floods devastate K-P, 307 dead

At least 307 people have died across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after two days of heavy rains and flash floods. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed the toll on Saturday. Most of the deaths occurred in Buner district, where 184 people lost their lives. Other affected areas include Shangla, Bajaur, Mansehra, Swat, Battagram, Lower Dir, and Abbottabad. The victims include 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children.

Besides the human loss, severe damage has hit infrastructure. At least 63 houses were completely destroyed and 74 were partially damaged. Several schools and bridges were also washed away by the floods. Buner remains the worst-hit area, where rescue operations continue in three tehsils. Many people are still feared trapped under debris. Rescue teams are working day and night to clear the rubble and find survivors.

The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps are actively supporting relief efforts. Helicopters are delivering food, water, and supplies to flood victims. Army teams are evacuating people from dangerous areas and moving them to safe zones. Additional forces have joined operations in Buner, Swat, and Bajaur. Officials say the mission will continue until every affected person is rescued and relocated.

In response, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken charge of relief work in the region. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a special team to Peshawar to monitor the situation. The NDMA is coordinating with military and civil agencies and providing full support to the K-P government. People are warned about the risk of landslides in the north due to more rain. Tourists are advised to avoid travel for at least five to six days.

Tragedy struck during relief efforts when a government helicopter crashed in Mohmand district. The MI-17 aircraft was carrying supplies to flood-hit Bajaur when it lost contact in bad weather. All five crew members, including two pilots, died in the crash. The wreckage was found in Pandiali tehsil. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced a day of mourning and praised the crew’s bravery. He said their sacrifice during this crisis will not be forgotten.