Unchecked population growth threat to national development: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Pakistan faced the challenge of a rapidly increasing population, which was not merely a matter of numbers, but a defining factor in the country’s developmental trajectory and future prosperity.

“Population is not just about counting heads; it is about securing the future of the nation. We must decide now: do we want to raise generations that are hungry, sick and underdeveloped, or do we aim to nurture a healthy, strong and intelligent population?” he said while addressing a national workshop on advancing a strategic population and development framework.

Highlighting alarming trends, the minister said that Pakistan’s population has surpassed 241 million, with projections indicating it could reach 385 million by 2050 if current growth rates persisted.

He was of the view that the success of all development projects was closely tied to effectively managing population growth.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of transforming the country’s demographic profile into a strength rather than a liability. “With 68% of the population under 30, we have a unique opportunity. This youth bulge is our greatest asset, if we invest in their education, health and skills,” he added.

Challenging prevailing misconceptions, the minister clarified that Islamic teachings do not oppose family planning. “Our religion does not forbid population control. In today’s world, national strength lies not in numbers, but in intellectual capacity,” he asserted.

He said the era when a country’s strength was measured by the size of its population was over, adding “Today is the era of brainpower, not muscle power. One genius can dominate over 100,000.”

Calling for a shift in national mindset and policies, he urged families to balance the number of children with available resources. “Better child health outcomes are only possible if we align the number of children with the resources we have,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal also underlined the need for policy continuity and fair distribution of resources between the federal and provincial governments. “We must ensure consistent implementation and equitable allocation across all regions,” he added.

The minister said that, on the direction of the Prime Minister, a national committee has been formed to address the population challenge. It would consult stakeholders from all provinces to develop a unified action plan.

He further said that the Planning Ministry has submitted a working paper to the National Finance Commission (NFC), proposing the inclusion of ‘demographic efficiency’ as a factor when determining provincial shares in national resources.

Citing international examples, Ahsan Iqbal noted that in developed countries, population size typically accounted for only 15 per cent of resource allocation, with the rest based on developmental performance. In contrast, Pakistan currently allocated around 82 per cent based solely on population.

He stressed the need to revise this formula toward a more progressive model, encouraging constructive competition among provinces and advancing the national development agenda.

Highlighting the role of women in national development, the minister announced a goal to raise women’s participation in the workforce from the current 23 per cent to 50 per cent.

He also called for increased investment in girls’ education, saying “When girls are educated, they grow into women who raise healthier more intelligent future generations.”