Shahid Afridi, Sana Mir honoured with civil awards

The federal government has announced civil awards for nine outstanding sports personalities in recognition of their remarkable services to Pakistan’s sports sector. These awards were revealed in celebration of the country’s 78th Independence Day and will be officially presented on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2026. The recipients include athletes from cricket, mountaineering, para-sports, and other disciplines who have made the country proud.

Former cricket star Shahid Afridi will receive the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his exceptional cricketing career. Afridi played 524 international matches and played a key role in Pakistan’s 2009 ICC T20 World Cup win. His explosive performances and lasting impact on the game earned him one of the country’s highest civil honours. His recognition highlights the nation’s appreciation for his lasting legacy in cricket.

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, known as the youngest Pakistani to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, will also receive the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Alongside him, the late equestrian Malik Muhammad Atta will be awarded the same honour for his contribution to traditional sports. Their awards reflect the government’s efforts to celebrate achievements beyond mainstream sports.

Former women’s cricket captain Sana Mir has been selected for the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. With a 15-year-long career, she played a vital role in promoting women’s cricket in Pakistan. She was also inducted into a global Hall of Fame earlier this year, becoming the first Pakistani woman to receive that distinction. Her recognition is a strong message of encouragement for aspiring female athletes.

Additionally, Haider Ali, Pakistan’s most decorated para-athlete, will be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his Paralympic achievements. He has won four medals, including a bronze at the 2024 Paris Games. His success story serves as a powerful example of resilience and excellence in the face of adversity.

Moreover, martial artist Shahzaib Rind and kabaddi player Muhammad Sajjad will be awarded the President’s Award for Pride of Performance. Meanwhile, squash player Hamza Khan, shooter Mohsin Nawaz, and tennis veteran Rashid Malik are nominated for the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. These awards demonstrate Pakistan’s strong commitment to honouring athletes across all sports.