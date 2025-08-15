Key ministers meet PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad

Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to discuss matters related to the power sector. During the meeting, both leaders reviewed ongoing projects and explored ways to improve efficiency in electricity supply across the country. They also discussed the broader political situation and its impact on governance and public service delivery.

In a separate meeting, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the state of Pakistan Railways. The discussion focused on operational challenges, infrastructure upgrades, and strategies to enhance passenger and freight services. Both leaders agreed on the importance of modernizing railway systems to support economic growth and regional connectivity.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Parvez Malik also met the Prime Minister to exchange views on the petroleum sector’s current performance and future plans. The conversation addressed energy security, supply stability, and measures to manage global price fluctuations. They also reviewed policies aimed at ensuring affordable fuel for citizens while sustaining government revenue.

During these meetings, the overall political situation in the country was a recurring topic. The Prime Minister and his cabinet members evaluated how ongoing political developments could influence economic policies, governance priorities, and sector-specific reforms. They emphasized the need for stability to ensure progress in all areas.

The Prime Minister stressed that effective coordination between ministries is essential for delivering on government commitments. He encouraged all ministers to accelerate work in their respective sectors, resolve public grievances promptly, and maintain close communication to achieve national development goals.

These back-to-back meetings highlighted the government’s focus on addressing critical infrastructure, energy, and transport issues while navigating the political landscape. Officials expressed confidence that with strong collaboration, the country could achieve steady progress despite prevailing challenges.