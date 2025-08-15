Modi sees Pakistan army even in dreams after war: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said Pakistan neither uses nuclear blackmail nor believes in it. He stated that Pakistan’s nuclear assets exist solely for its defence, and the country will never threaten others with them.

Asif said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is haunted by Pakistan and its army, even in his dreams. He called Modi’s war rhetoric a political strategy aimed at pleasing his voter base, rather than a real security concern. Asif added that Pakistan only fought in self-defence and won the war.

He also claimed Modi now faces a new war within India, as opposition voices rise against his leadership. Citizens, opposition parties, and even regional groups in India are now criticising Modi’s behaviour, which they believe led the country to the brink of war. Asif suggested Modi is issuing strong statements to control growing internal unrest.

The minister further accused Modi of losing India’s previous political and economic standing. He said that Modi’s failures are now becoming an opportunity for India’s opposition parties. He also blamed India for backing terrorism internationally and noted that it has faced diplomatic isolation due to its alleged support for such activities.

Asif accused Modi of orchestrating terrorist attacks in both Canada and Pakistan. He claimed that groups like the BLA and TTP are proxies for India, and that Pakistan has solid evidence of Indian involvement in cross-border terrorism. He concluded by saying peace is possible in South Asia if India chooses to behave like a good neighbour.