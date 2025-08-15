India, China in talks to resume border trade after 5 years

India and China have begun discussions to restart border trade after a five-year freeze, signaling a possible thaw in tense bilateral ties. According to AFP, both countries are seeking ways to stabilize relations amid global trade uncertainty triggered by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Historically, trade between the two neighbors took place through Himalayan mountain passes—although limited in volume, it held symbolic importance. The suspension came after deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020. Now, with shifting global dynamics and regional competition, both sides appear willing to ease tensions.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that India is discussing the reopening of all designated trade points with China. These include Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La in Sikkim. The goal is to facilitate border trade and improve diplomatic communication.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit New Delhi this coming Monday for high-level talks. His visit follows Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s trip to Beijing in July, showing mutual interest in reviving engagement at various levels.

Alongside trade, both countries are reportedly working on restoring direct flights and tourist visa agreements. These measures are viewed as attempts to repair ties damaged by the 2020 border conflict, and could lay the groundwork for broader cooperation between the two Asian powers.