Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz begins 5-day official visit to Japan

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has left for a five-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 15 to 20. The visit aims to deepen economic ties and attract investment to Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous and economically vibrant province.

Accompanying her is Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who will also take part in high-level meetings. The delegation plans to visit the key Japanese cities of Yokohama, Osaka, and Tokyo, where several official events and business forums are arranged.

During the visit, Maryam Nawaz will hold meetings with top Japanese business leaders, multinational companies, and government officials. Discussions will focus on enhancing trade cooperation, investment opportunities, technology transfer, and joint ventures, especially in sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, and information technology.

This visit comes at a time when Punjab is actively seeking to diversify its economy and invite foreign direct investment (FDI) to support development projects and job creation. Officials hope this trip will strengthen bilateral relations, open doors for Japanese companies, and foster long-term economic partnerships.

The Punjab government has highlighted the strategic importance of Japan as a global economic power and expressed optimism that the visit will boost Punjab’s profile as an attractive investment destination.