Glacier melt in Gilgit-Baltistan raises severe flood risk

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Meteorological Department has issued a serious warning over the rapid melting of glaciers in Gilgit-Baltistan, citing an increased risk of dangerous flooding in the re gion.

According to officials, temperatures in GB are currently 7 to 9°C higher than normal, a sharp rise that is accelerating glacial melt. This unusual heat is increasing the likelihood of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs)—sudden floods caused by the collapse of water-filled glacial lakes.

The Flood Forecasting Division reports that both maximum and minimum daily temperatures are consistently above average. This has led to excessive snow and ice melt, increasing inflows into rivers and reservoirs. The water level in Tarbela Dam, for instance, has already reached 41.8 million acre-feet, well above the seasonal average of 36.16 MAF.

Meteorologists have warned that continued glacier melt could create or expand glacial lakes, heightening the threat of flash floods in downstream valleys and plains. These floods can be catastrophic, washing away roads, homes, and farmlands within minutes.

Authorities have urged local administrations and communities to remain on high alert, especially in vulnerable valleys. The department recommends a comprehensive risk management strategy to reduce disaster impact and called for proactive measures to protect lives and infrastructure in high-risk zones.