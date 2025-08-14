Senator Aimal Wali Khan calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Senator Aimal Wali Khan Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and invited him to attend the All Parties Conference organized by the Awami National Party (ANP). The prime minister directed the formation of a committee to represent the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the Conference. Senator Aimal Wali Khan congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion of Independence Day. Overall political situation of the country was also discussed during the meeting. Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant Talha Burki were also present in the meeting.