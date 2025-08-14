Pakistan embassies commemorate I-Day, celebrate Marka-e-Haq

The Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, organized a dignified flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the Independence Day of Pakistan. The event also celebrated the historic victory in Marka-e-Haq during Operation Bunyanum-Marsoos.

The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by Deputy Head of Mission, Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary.

In his remarks, Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary extended warm felicitations to the Pakistani community in China.

He also highlighted the decisive victory of Mark-e-Haq achieved during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, underscoring it as a testament to the courage, resilience and capability of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces.

He emphasized the deep-rooted Pakistan-China friendship as a model of inter-state relations and commended the constructive role of the Pakistani diaspora in promoting national development and strengthening bilateral ties through people-to-people contacts.

The ceremony also featured a short segment with patriotic songs and a video presentation highlighting the events of Marka-e-Haq, which added solemnity and patriotic fervor to the occasion.

India

The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence, today.

Saad Ahmad Warraich, Chargé d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India, hoisted the national flag in an elegant ceremony at the Chancery Lawns.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, the Charge’ d’ Affaires said that the goal of regional peace can be achieved on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual trust and peaceful settlement of all disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir – while an outlook built on dialogue and diplomacy can serve as a harbinger for a bright future for South Asia, any approaches rooted in hegemonic notions of domination and control, will on the other hand, continue to hold back the promise of regional prosperity and development.

Abu Dhabi

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates, warmly welcomed the guests and congratulated the community on the auspicious occasion. He underscored the guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline as the foundation for Pakistan’s continued socio-economic progress, and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and stability of the beloved homeland.

Paying tribute to the nation’s strength, resilience, and unity in the face of recent external aggression, the Ambassador highlighted the success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos as historic milestones. He described these as powerful demonstrations of Pakistan’s unshakable national will and professional excellence.

Ambassador Tirmizi urged the Pakistani diaspora to maintain their constructive role in the country’s development, lauding their contributions to the growth of the UAE and their vital support to Pakistan’s economy through remittances amounting to USD 7.9 billion last year.

Dubai

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony today to mark the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day with national pride and enthusiasm.

The Consul General paid tribute to Pakistan’s resilience and unity in the face of recent external aggression, highlighting the successes in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos as historic milestones. He described these achievements as shining examples of Pakistan’s professional excellence and unwavering national resolve.

Expressing gratitude to the UAE government, the Consul General acknowledged their support for the grand Pakistan Independence Day celebrations organized by Emirates Loves Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Association Dubai at Expo City Dubai on 10 August 2025.

Bangladesh

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka this morning to celebrate the 78th Independence Day Anniversary of Pakistan. Pakistan’s High Commissioner (Designate) to Bangladesh, Imran Haider hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem.

High Commissioner Imran Haider felicitated the Pakistani community in Bangladesh and highlighted the day’s significance. He paid rich tributes to forefathers’ struggle for a sovereign homeland. He termed the success of Operation Marka-e-Haq a major strategic milestone, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard sovereignty and regional stability through national unity and the swift action of its armed forces.

Turkey

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara commemorated the 79th Independence Day with a dignified flag hoisting ceremony. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid, hoisted the national flag to the resonating tune of the national anthem, in the presence of Embassy officials and members of Pakistani community.

In his speech, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid paid tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s founding leaders. Ambassador Junaid highlighted that Pakistan’s success in ‘Marka-e-Haq’ and ‘Operation ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ was a demonstration of unshakable national will, professional excellence and collective resolve.

Ambassador Junaid thanked the Turkish leadership and people for their warm congratulatory messages on Pakistan’s Independence Day and everlasting solidarity with Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia

On the national occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, a graceful flag hoisting ceremony was held at the under construction Chancery building of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah.

Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid led the ceremony.

Consul General Khalid Majid, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of the day, and payed tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan. He highlighted country’s achievements in various fields and underlined the paramount success achieved recently in Marka-e-Haq which will go down in the history as a golden chapter when our nation stood the test of the time and proved its worth as an independent nation. People of Pakistan are grateful to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia for their diplomatic support in this war.

Egypt

The Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal.

Ambassador Aamir Shouket hoisted the national flag at the Chancery.

In his address, Ambassador Shouket paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding fathers under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He lauded the nation’s unity and resilience, particularly during Operation Bunyan-Al-Marsoos in May 2025, which he said enhanced Pakistan’s global standing as a responsible and dignified state.

Philippines

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House, attended by a large number of Pakistanis along with their families.

H.E. Dr. Asima Rabbani, Ambassador of Pakistan, hoisted the national flag, followed by the reading of messages from the national leadership.

In her remarks, the Ambassador spoke about Pakistan’s 78-year journey, reflecting on its challenges, achievements, and the continued efforts toward building a better, brighter and safer future for our people. She congratulated the community on victory in “Marka-e-Haq”.

Singapore

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House, Singapore to celebrate the 78th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence and Marka-e-Haq.

In his remarks, the Charge d’Affaires paid homage to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement for their tireless struggle and sacrifices in securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live in dignity in accordance with the principles of Islam. He also paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces for their role in defending the homeland.

Mahmood acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the country’s development and urged them to continue playing an active role in bringing economic prosperity to Pakistan.

France

The Pakistan Embassy in Paris celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony. Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch raised the Pakistani flag to the tune of the national anthem in the presence of members of the diaspora, embassy officials, and Pakistani families including a large number of children.

Ambassador Baloch lauded the courage and professional excellence displayed by the armed forces of Pakistan in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in face of a naked aggression by India. This success, she said, has renewed a sense of pride and hope in the Pakistani nation and sent a loud message to the world that Pakistan has the will and strength to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ambassador also appreciated Pakistani community in France for their commitment to Pakistan and for their impressive contributions in promoting Pakistan-France relations.

Afghanistan

Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani said today as Pakistan marks its Independence Day, the nation also celebrates a historic victory in Maarka-e-Haq against India.

This triumph stands as a testament to Pakistan’s resilience in the face of India’s naked aggression against Pakistan, he added.

“Pakistani nation stands resolutely behind its armed forces and renews the commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s geographical and ideological frontiers,” he said while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at Pakistan’s embassy at Kabul to mark Independence Day.

Ambassador Nizamani paid glowing tributes to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the immense sacrifices of the heroes of the independence movement and saluted the bravery and dedication of our armed forces, whose martyrs have secured the freedoms we cherish today.

Russia

The Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow celebrated the Pakistan’s Independence Day with a solemn ceremony.

The event began with Ambassador of Pakistan, H.E. Muhammad Khalid Jamali, hoisting the national flag. Messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were then read out.

Ambassador Jamali addressed the gathering. He reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

The celebration continued with musical performances by members of the Pakistani community. A special quiz about Pakistan’s history was also held for the children.

The event was attended by the members of the Pakistani community, businessmen, and journalists. It served as a testament to the strong bond within the Pakistani diaspora and their connection to Pakistan.

United Kingdom

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrated 78th Anniversary of the Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm today. The day also marked the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and celebration of Marqa-e-Haq. High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal hoisted Pakistan flag to the tune of National Anthem.

In his address, High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that we owe our freedom to the Shuhuda and Ghazis as debt that can never be repaid. Dr. Faisal reaffirmed Pakistan’s support at all fora for the Kashmiri brethren who are striving for their right to self-determination.

The High Commissioner reiterated the importance of unity among Pakistani diaspora in UK and appreciated the hard work, dedication & passion of British Pakistanis who are playing an important role in bridging Pakistan and the UK. He emphasized on participation of youth and overseas Pakistanis in the economic development of Pakistan.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal announced that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will soon resume flight operations to the UK. He also informed about the instantiation of Pakistan – UK Trade Dialogue that will further strengthen ties between Britain and Pakistan.

During the ceremony, the High Commissioner, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) to Commodore Jawad Khawaja, Pakistan Navy, presently posted as Defence & Naval Advisor, Pakistan High Commission, London.