Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of an Army Rocket Force Command marks a bold step in Pakistan’s evolving defence strategy. By consolidating missile and rocket capabilities into a unified command, the state is signalling a determination to protect its sovereignty and match regional military trends. This should be acknowledged as a show of resilience by a country that has long faced disproportionate pressures from external threats and internal economic strain. Pakistan, despite its limitations, continues to innovate in ways that larger and wealthier neighbours cannot take lightly.

Strategically, the Rocket Force makes sense. In the recent clashes with India, missiles and drones were the decisive tools of deterrence. A central command can improve coordination, speed, and precision, ensuring that Pakistan can respond effectively to aggression without immediately crossing the nuclear threshold. India’s defence budget stands at nearly $79 billion, compared to Pakistan’s $9 billion, yet Pakistan has historically maintained balance through tactical ingenuity and carefully chosen investments. This new initiative continues that tradition of leveraging quality and strategy over sheer quantity. It is, in many ways, a sign of Pakistan’s resourcefulness in preserving stability against overwhelming odds.

Similarly, the move was timed for maximum impact. Announcing it on Independence Day linked the initiative to national pride and showcased the armed forces as central to Pakistan’s security. While it highlights the continued influence of the military establishment in shaping grand strategy, it also reflects a national consensus: that Pakistan must never be caught unprepared. Citizens, regardless of politics, will take pride in knowing that their country is actively seeking to safeguard its sovereignty in a volatile neighbourhood.

The economic dimension, however, cannot be brushed aside. Defence spending has risen by around 20 per cent, now consuming roughly 14.5 per cent of the federal budget. This is a heavy burden on an economy still under IMF supervision, where education and health receive only fractions of GDP. No one can question whether defence matters. It clearly does. Still, the people need a clear line of action to understand whether Pakistan can achieve both security and prosperity at once. Can the state explain how this new force will be financed without undermining the needs of ordinary people?

A Rocket Force is not inherently reckless. In fact, it could provide Pakistan with a stronger conventional shield, reducing reliance on nuclear escalation and reinforcing deterrence more stably. But its success will depend on transparency, accountability, and balance. Pakistan deserves appreciation for taking bold steps to defend itself against daunting odds. Now it also deserves honest answers about costs, oversight, and the long-term vision. *